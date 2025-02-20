Insider Buying: Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Director Acquires 55,000 Shares of Stock

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) Director Spencer Hart purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $70,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 180,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,478.64. This represents a 43.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Spencer Hart also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 18th, Spencer Hart purchased 21,245 shares of Loop Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $25,706.45.
Loop Industries Trading Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ:LOOP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 93,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,181. The company has a market capitalization of $59.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40. Loop Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.11.
Institutional Trading of Loop Industries
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOOP. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 50,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 9,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Loop Industries by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Loop Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CacheTech Inc. purchased a new position in Loop Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Loop Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.
About Loop Industries
Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Loop Industries
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.