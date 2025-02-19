Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Still a Buy?

Befesa S.A. (ETR:BFSA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €22.76 ($23.71) and last traded at €22.30 ($23.23). Approximately 62,679 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €21.98 ($22.90).

Befesa Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €21.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is €22.98. The firm has a market cap of $922.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.00.

About Befesa

Befesa SA offers environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles crude steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel; sells waelz oxide to zinc smelters; and treats crude steel dust.

