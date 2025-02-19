Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Shares Up 2.4% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Free Report) shot up 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.31 and last traded at $9.31. 1,464 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.35.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

