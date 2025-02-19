Bfsg LLC Sells 7,945 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,945 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 85.7% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNFI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

United Natural Foods Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:UNFI opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.28.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

