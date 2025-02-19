Crimson Tide (LON:TIDE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Crimson Tide plc (LON:TIDE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.95 ($1.45) and traded as low as GBX 87.50 ($1.10). Crimson Tide shares last traded at GBX 87.60 ($1.11), with a volume of 1,100 shares trading hands.
Crimson Tide Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £5.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.76 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 102.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 114.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.
Crimson Tide Company Profile
Crimson Tide plc provides mobility solutions and related software development services primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides mpro5, a mobile business solution that provides software, Windows Azure cloud infrastructure, and installation and support, as well as job scheduling, alerting, and reporting services.
