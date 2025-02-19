Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BR traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.82. 595,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,675. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $188.30 and a 1 year high of $244.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.09.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.60, for a total value of $124,182.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,043.20. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 15,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.32, for a total value of $3,618,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,466.72. This trade represents a 56.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,666 shares of company stock valued at $5,050,766. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 384.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,028.6% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.7% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

