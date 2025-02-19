Reviewing Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) & Pazoo (OTCMKTS:PZOO)

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) and Pazoo (OTCMKTS:PZOO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Grab and Pazoo”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Grab
|$2.36 billion
|9.12
|-$434.00 million
|($0.02)
|-267.00
|Pazoo
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Pazoo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grab.
Volatility & Risk
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Grab and Pazoo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Grab
|0
|3
|8
|1
|2.83
|Pazoo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Grab currently has a consensus target price of $5.54, indicating a potential upside of 3.76%. Given Grab’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Grab is more favorable than Pazoo.
Profitability
This table compares Grab and Pazoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Grab
|-3.57%
|-1.50%
|-1.11%
|Pazoo
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Insider and Institutional Ownership
55.5% of Grab shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Grab shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Pazoo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Grab beats Pazoo on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Grab
Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings. Grab Holdings Limited is headquartered in Singapore.
About Pazoo
Pazoo, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It offers laboratory testing services for marijuana. Pazoo, Inc.was formerly known as IUCSS, Inc. and changed its name to Pazoo, Inc. in May 2011. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.
