Reviewing Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) & Pazoo (OTCMKTS:PZOO)

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) and Pazoo (OTCMKTS:PZOO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grab and Pazoo”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grab $2.36 billion 9.12 -$434.00 million ($0.02) -267.00 Pazoo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pazoo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grab.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Grab has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pazoo has a beta of -0.48, suggesting that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Grab and Pazoo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grab 0 3 8 1 2.83 Pazoo 0 0 0 0 0.00

Grab currently has a consensus target price of $5.54, indicating a potential upside of 3.76%. Given Grab’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Grab is more favorable than Pazoo.

Profitability

This table compares Grab and Pazoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grab -3.57% -1.50% -1.11% Pazoo N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.5% of Grab shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Grab shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Pazoo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Grab beats Pazoo on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings. Grab Holdings Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

About Pazoo

Pazoo, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It offers laboratory testing services for marijuana. Pazoo, Inc.was formerly known as IUCSS, Inc. and changed its name to Pazoo, Inc. in May 2011. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

