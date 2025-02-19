Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.26 and traded as low as $6.99. Astria Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 204,454 shares trading hands.

ATXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Astria Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $395.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATXS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 189,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,822,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

