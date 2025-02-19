Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Stock Price Up 100% – What’s Next?

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report) traded up 100% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 336,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 364% from the average session volume of 72,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69.
Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.
