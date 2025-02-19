Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and traded as low as $6.84. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 37,304 shares trading hands.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.29.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.0424 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.36%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.33%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

