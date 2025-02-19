Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of CPSS stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $11.67. 17,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,217. The company has a current ratio of 19.17, a quick ratio of 19.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $249.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.98. Consumer Portfolio Services has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $12.73.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director William B. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $103,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 724,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,487,214.99. The trade was a 1.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP April Crisp sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $27,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,913.80. This trade represents a 12.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,775 shares of company stock worth $481,069. Corporate insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consumer Portfolio Services
Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.
Further Reading
