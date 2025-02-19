Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of CPSS stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $11.67. 17,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,217. The company has a current ratio of 19.17, a quick ratio of 19.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $249.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.98. Consumer Portfolio Services has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $12.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William B. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $103,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 724,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,487,214.99. The trade was a 1.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP April Crisp sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $27,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,913.80. This trade represents a 12.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,775 shares of company stock worth $481,069. Corporate insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 297.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 620.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 25,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the third quarter valued at about $445,000. 47.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

