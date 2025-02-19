Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 100.13 ($1.26) and traded as low as GBX 99 ($1.25). Aew Uk Reit shares last traded at GBX 100 ($1.26), with a volume of 126,462 shares.

Aew Uk Reit Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.77, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 100.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 97.44. The firm has a market cap of £157.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.61.

Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 28th. The company reported GBX 10.30 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Aew Uk Reit had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 5.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aew Uk Reit will post 8.3599994 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aew Uk Reit Company Profile

AEW UK REIT invests in UK commercial property assets in strong locations, adopting a value investment strategy to deliver attractive returns for its shareholders.

The Company invests in mispriced assets where it believes value can be created through asset management initiatives. AEW UK REIT assesses an asset’s potential for investment returns based upon its own fundamental merits and is therefore unconstrained by sector.

AEW UK REIT has provided investors with a stable dividend of 8p per share per annum, paid since Q1 2016.

