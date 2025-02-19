Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Transportadora de Gas del Sur in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of TGS stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.23. 237,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,736. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average is $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.78. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $34.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,454,524 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,574,000 after acquiring an additional 583,991 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,279,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,462,000 after acquiring an additional 188,268 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,812,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,246,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,813,000. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

(Get Free Report)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.