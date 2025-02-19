Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and traded as high as $11.01. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 16,870 shares.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.03.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth $636,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the period.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

