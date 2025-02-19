Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and traded as high as $11.01. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 16,870 shares.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.03.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
