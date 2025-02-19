C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Sells 296 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors trimmed its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $282.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.25. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $226.62 and a 12 month high of $282.12.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

