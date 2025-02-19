Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 0.21%. Clearwater Analytics updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.
NYSE CWAN traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $27.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,264,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,965. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $35.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,707.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.72.
In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $554,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,404.60. This trade represents a 8.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 139,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $4,027,637.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,783,492.56. The trade was a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,162 shares of company stock valued at $8,386,024 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.
