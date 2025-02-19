Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 0.21%. Clearwater Analytics updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE CWAN traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $27.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,264,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,965. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $35.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,707.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Analytics

In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $554,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,404.60. This trade represents a 8.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 139,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $4,027,637.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,783,492.56. The trade was a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,162 shares of company stock valued at $8,386,024 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CWAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

