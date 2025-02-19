Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.47 ($0.01), with a volume of 32203789 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.47 ($0.01).

Oxford BioDynamics Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.22, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

About Oxford BioDynamics

Oxford BioDynamics Plc is a global biotechnology company, advancing personalized healthcare by developing and commercializing precision medicine tests for life-changing diseases.

Its flagship product is EpiSwitch® CiRT (Checkpoint Inhibitor Response Test) for cancer, a predictive immune response profile for immuno-oncology (IO) checkpoint inhibitor treatments, launched in February 2022.

In March 2021, the Company launched its first commercial prognostic test, EpiSwitch® CST (Covid Severity Test) and the first commercially available microarray kit for high-resolution 3D genome profiling and biomarker discovery, EpiSwitch® Explorer Array Kit.

