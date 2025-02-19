Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 485 ($6.10) and last traded at GBX 477 ($6.00), with a volume of 45186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 478.75 ($6.02).
Good Energy Group Stock Up 0.2 %
The stock has a market cap of £88.83 million, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 405.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 329.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57.
Good Energy Group Company Profile
We offer truly renewable energy supply sourced from over 1,700 renewable generators.
