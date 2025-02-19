Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 28.60 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 28.60 ($0.36), with a volume of 543104 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.27 ($0.33).

Science in Sport Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 25.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 25.42. The firm has a market cap of £66.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Science in Sport Company Profile

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Science in Sport and PhD Nutrition segments.

