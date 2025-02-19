Congress Asset Management Co. Buys Shares of 12,293 iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $41.10 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.18.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.