Congress Asset Management Co. Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 88.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,769,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $274.32 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.81 and a one year high of $277.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.