D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $12.03 Million Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $12,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 34,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 116,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 39,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.06.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

