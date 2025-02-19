Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,853,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,618,000 after buying an additional 32,539 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 14,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 794,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,978,000 after buying an additional 35,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,580,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,620,000 after buying an additional 56,813 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VWO opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.40. The stock has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

