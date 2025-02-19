Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2025

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFPGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1151 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

DFP stock opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.49. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $21.73.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Dividend History for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:DFP)

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.