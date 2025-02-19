FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 24,044 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 31,321 shares.The stock last traded at $72.96 and had previously closed at $72.83.

The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QDF. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 218.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Northern Trust Quality Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of companies deemed to have secure dividends that matches the beta of the Northern Trust 1250 Index. QDF was launched on Dec 14, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

