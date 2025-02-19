Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 1706501 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.06.
In other Matterport news, CRO Jay Remley sold 82,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total transaction of $388,943.17. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,408,626 shares in the company, valued at $6,662,800.98. This trade represents a 5.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 119,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total value of $564,345.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,690,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,866.34. This trade represents a 6.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 645,163 shares of company stock worth $3,051,621. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.
