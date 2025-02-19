Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 1706501 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Matterport Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Matterport alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Matterport news, CRO Jay Remley sold 82,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total transaction of $388,943.17. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,408,626 shares in the company, valued at $6,662,800.98. This trade represents a 5.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 119,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total value of $564,345.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,690,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,866.34. This trade represents a 6.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 645,163 shares of company stock worth $3,051,621. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport

About Matterport

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.