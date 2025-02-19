Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Shares Down 5.6% – Should You Sell?

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 29,131,949 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 213,529,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Oracle Power Trading Down 11.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.02.
Oracle Power Company Profile
Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.
