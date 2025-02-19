Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Trading Down 6.2% – Should You Sell?

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) was down 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.34 and last traded at $39.26. Approximately 261,812 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,068,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DAR

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 7.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 21.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 38.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 75.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.