Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.5% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $680.00 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $642.00 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $702.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $889.08. The company has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.86 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,080.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Leerink Partners raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $762.00 to $834.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

