Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BND opened at $72.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $75.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.31.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2348 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.