Head to Head Review: Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) vs. Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) and Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.9% of Cellebrite DI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of Qualys shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Cellebrite DI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Qualys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cellebrite DI and Qualys”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellebrite DI $325.11 million 12.85 -$81.10 million ($1.55) -13.09 Qualys $607.57 million 8.90 $151.60 million $4.65 31.76

Analyst Recommendations

Qualys has higher revenue and earnings than Cellebrite DI. Cellebrite DI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qualys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cellebrite DI and Qualys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellebrite DI 0 0 8 0 3.00 Qualys 2 13 2 0 2.00

Cellebrite DI presently has a consensus target price of $23.43, suggesting a potential upside of 15.47%. Qualys has a consensus target price of $146.57, suggesting a potential downside of 0.76%. Given Cellebrite DI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cellebrite DI is more favorable than Qualys.

Volatility and Risk

Cellebrite DI has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qualys has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cellebrite DI and Qualys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellebrite DI -82.28% 122.59% 14.49% Qualys 28.59% 39.64% 19.19%

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft. It provides Inseyets, a digital forensics software that collects and reviews digital evidence from various digital sources when conducting legally sanctioned investigations. The company's digital forensics software also offers data extraction, decoding capabilities, workflows, and automation capabilities. In addition, it provides Cellebrite Pathfinder, which reduces the time spent manually reviewing digital evidence by automating data analysis and visualization; Smart Search, an open source intelligence tool that automates the collection and review of publicly available online data; and Guardian, a case and evidence management solution. Further, the company offers digital forensic software for enterprises and service providers, including Inseyets for Enterprise, Endpoint Inspector, and Mobile Now; and professional services, such as training and certification services, and other services. It serves federal and state and local agencies. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security. The company's integrated suite of IT, security, and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys' Enterprise TruRisk Platform enables customers to identify and manage IT assets; collect and analyze IT security data; discover and prioritize vulnerabilities; quantify cyber risk exposure; recommend and implement remediation actions; and verify the implementation of such actions. It also provides asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications that enable clients to detect vulnerabilities, and measure and remediate cyber risk. The company offers its solutions to enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities through its sales teams, as well as through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers, resellers, cloud providers, and consulting firms. Qualys, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

