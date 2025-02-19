Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) and Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Financial Analysis

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) and Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nihon Kohden and Raiffeisen Bank International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nihon Kohden $1.54 billion 1.58 $117.48 million $0.68 20.94 Raiffeisen Bank International $15.88 billion 0.54 $2.58 billion $1.86 3.49

Raiffeisen Bank International has higher revenue and earnings than Nihon Kohden. Raiffeisen Bank International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nihon Kohden, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Dividends

Nihon Kohden has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Raiffeisen Bank International has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Nihon Kohden pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Raiffeisen Bank International pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Nihon Kohden pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Raiffeisen Bank International pays out 11.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Raiffeisen Bank International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Nihon Kohden shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nihon Kohden and Raiffeisen Bank International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nihon Kohden 0 0 0 0 0.00 Raiffeisen Bank International 0 0 0 1 4.00

Profitability

This table compares Nihon Kohden and Raiffeisen Bank International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nihon Kohden 7.71% 15.08% 11.98% Raiffeisen Bank International 17.21% 11.16% 1.13%

Summary

Raiffeisen Bank International beats Nihon Kohden on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nihon Kohden

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in development, manufacturing, sale, maintenance, and consultation of medical electronic equipment, and related systems and products in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers physiological measuring equipment comprising electrocardiographs, electroencephalographs, and polygraphs for Cath-labs; patient monitoring systems, such as beside and central monitors; and treatment equipment including defibrillators, automated external defibrillators, ventilators, and pacemakers. The company also provides medical support system, which includes diagnostic and clinical information system; and in-vitro diagnostic equipment comprising hematology and clinical chemistry analyzers. In addition, it operates insurance brokerage and technology licensing business. The company was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Shinjuku, Japan.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking services to corporate, private customers, and institutional customers. The company offers cash management, cross border accounts, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri food and beverage, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries. It also provides retail and private banking services, including deposits, loans, wealth management, and advisory services to retail customers and small and medium-sized enterprises. In addition, the company offers clearing, reporting, settlement, guarantees, letters of credit, fund administration, acceptances, brokerage, asset management, and custody services; and investment banking services, including asset based finance, fund finance and alternatives investments, loan syndication, mergers and acquisitions advisory, and debt and equity capital markets services. It operates through a network of business outlets in Central, Southeastern, and Eastern Europe, as well as Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia. Raiffeisen Bank International AG was founded in 1886 and is based in Vienna, Austria.

