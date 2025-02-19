Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Receives $26.15 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.92.

AVTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. Avantor has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average of $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avantor will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Avantor by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 99,145,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,001,000 after acquiring an additional 30,727,673 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,969,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,843,000 after buying an additional 1,211,418 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 30,528,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,227,000 after buying an additional 8,936,879 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 58.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,368,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,037,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,251,000 after purchasing an additional 112,644 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

