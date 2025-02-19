Hudson Value Partners LLC Makes New $4.93 Million Investment in Everus (NYSE:ECG)

Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,000. Everus comprises about 1.8% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Everus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Everus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Everus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Everus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Everus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Everus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSE ECG opened at $47.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.57. Everus has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $77.93.

Everus ( NYSE:ECG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). Research analysts predict that Everus will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Everus in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Everus from $85.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Everus in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

