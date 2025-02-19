Private Advisor Group LLC Has $50.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 94.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,055 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.26% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $50,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY opened at $137.09 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $114.88 and a 52-week high of $144.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.52 and its 200-day moving average is $134.22.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

