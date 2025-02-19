Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.65 ($1.04) and traded as low as GBX 77.60 ($0.98). Jupiter Fund Management shares last traded at GBX 81 ($1.02), with a volume of 814,355 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 92 ($1.16) to GBX 80 ($1.01) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 89 ($1.12).

The stock has a market cap of £420.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23.

In related news, insider James Macpherson purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £24,900 ($31,332.58). Corporate insiders own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

