Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 436.48 ($5.49) and traded as high as GBX 471.40 ($5.93). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 468 ($5.89), with a volume of 1,212,299 shares trading hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Balfour Beatty from GBX 500 ($6.29) to GBX 575 ($7.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Balfour Beatty is a leading international infrastructure group. With 26,000 employees across the UK, US and Hong Kong, we’re leading the transformation of our industry to meet the challenges of the future.

Trusted by our customers to deliver sustainable solutions and strengthen communities, we finance, develop, build, maintain and operate the increasingly complex and critical infrastructure that supports national economies and deliver projects at the heart of local communities.

