Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.60 and traded as high as C$43.98. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$43.98, with a volume of 700 shares.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Guardian Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.

