WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.01 and traded as low as $10.57. WhiteHorse Finance shares last traded at $10.69, with a volume of 65,506 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WHF shares. Oppenheimer cut WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

WhiteHorse Finance Trading Down 0.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

The stock has a market cap of $250.79 million, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 965,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,344,000 after buying an additional 70,234 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 211,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 21,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 82,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

Further Reading

