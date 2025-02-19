China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.87 and traded as low as $1.33. China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 2,811 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

