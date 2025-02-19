Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Senior Officer David Franklin Wong Sells 2,256 Shares

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 2,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$251.96, for a total value of C$568,432.59.

TRI traded down C$0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$245.45. 467,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,765. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$237.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$77.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of C$204.57 and a 1-year high of C$256.51.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 32.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 5.6395803 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Thomson Reuters to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$260.00 to C$286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$270.33.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

