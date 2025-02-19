BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €61.63 ($64.20) and traded as high as €70.32 ($73.25). BNP Paribas shares last traded at €69.95 ($72.86), with a volume of 2,784,882 shares changing hands.
BNP Paribas Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €62.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is €61.76.
BNP Paribas Company Profile
BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.
