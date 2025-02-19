J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 79.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $178,000. Leisure Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RPG opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $45.04.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

