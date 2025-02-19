J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,024,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,613,000 after buying an additional 46,563 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Marriott International by 11.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 719,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,896,000 after purchasing an additional 74,832 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 8.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 613,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,399,000 after purchasing an additional 47,551 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 566,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 443,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,156,000 after buying an additional 12,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Marriott International from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Marriott International from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Marriott International from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $251.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $246.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.05.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 1,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.30, for a total value of $485,300.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,560,791.10. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock opened at $288.42 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $307.52. The company has a market capitalization of $80.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $284.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.44.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

