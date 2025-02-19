J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $859,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 55,793 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 31.2% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 34,580 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its stake in Starbucks by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 37,584 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $113.03 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $113.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.40. The firm has a market cap of $128.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total transaction of $148,414.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,975,542.96. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

