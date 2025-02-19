Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Janel Co. (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.47 and traded as low as $25.00. Janel shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 1,300 shares trading hands.

Janel Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.81. The company has a market cap of $35.70 million, a PE ratio of 137.93 and a beta of -0.07.

Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Janel had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 0.36%.

About Janel

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Logistics, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Logistics segment provides cargo transportation logistics management services, including freight forwarding by air, ocean, and land-based carriers; customs brokerage services; warehousing and distribution services; and other value added logistic services, as well as customs entry filing, cargo insurance procurement, logistics planning, product repackaging, and online shipment tracking services.

