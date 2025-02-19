Parker Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Parker Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 3.0% of Parker Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Parker Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $75.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.92 and a 200-day moving average of $76.29.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

