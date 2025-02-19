Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.9% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $732,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 268,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,888,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 137,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,959,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,437,000 after acquiring an additional 225,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.7 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $155.04 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $168.85. The stock has a market cap of $373.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 18.20%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $62,928.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,357,552.70. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Weinberger purchased 1,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,220. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.