Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk lowered shares of Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Crane NXT’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Crane NXT from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Crane NXT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Shares of NYSE:CXT opened at $59.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.57. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.36. Crane NXT has a fifty-two week low of $52.89 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 12.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane NXT will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Crane NXT by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 144,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after buying an additional 27,130 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crane NXT by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 54,770 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 171,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 333,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,404,000 after purchasing an additional 126,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

