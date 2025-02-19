L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LHX. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 776.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $295.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $283.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.67.

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.65, for a total transaction of $376,878.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,383.80. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,757. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LHX opened at $195.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.77 and a 52-week high of $265.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.97.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

